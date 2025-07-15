NAACP Sets Up Freedom Libraries in Charlotte To Fight Back Against Book Bans

ContestsEvents
In Charlotte's 7th Street Market, the NAACP launched its first Freedom Library. The group plans to build 25 book-sharing spots throughout the city. This push comes as schools face growing pressure about which books stay on their shelves.

"To meet the moment in terms of books being banned, in terms of the curriculum being assessable in the school system, in terms of not just that but when it comes to DEI Funding public schools, public libraries will be affected and before they are affected, lost without, we can step in," said Derrick Lewis per WSOCTV.

Students took charge of building the library boxes. Over 150 young people from schools across the nation pitched in. Each box will hold books that tell different kinds of stories from many points of view.

The project started during the NAACP National Convention in Charlotte. The city hadn't hosted this meeting in three decades. Schools, neighborhood centers, and local groups will soon get these boxes.

Young members of the NAACP are leading this work to keep books within reach. Their timing matches current debates about reading materials in schools.

While the library project began, the convention brought people together through other activities. A job fair drew job seekers, and many gave blood at a Red Cross drive.

These boxes make sure kids can find good books to read. The students who built them worked to make each box big enough. Now anyone can grab a book, even if they can't find it at school.

The NAACP will watch how people use these new libraries. They want the books to reach readers who might miss out on these stories otherwise. Short walks to these boxes could open up whole new worlds for young minds.

