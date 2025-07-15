Charlotte Food Pantry Helps Feed 200 Families Each Week While Teaching Kids Life Skills

In Charlotte's Hoskins area, A Brighter Day Outreach stocks food for hundreds of local families. The pantry also runs programs to keep kids on track at school.

With funds from Lowe's in 2024, they built their food center. Now it stands as a key spot in old Hoskins, where neighbors come together to help each other out.

At Thomasboro Academy, their Break Every Chain Program works with young students. Second-graders learn to manage their feelings and steer clear of trouble, skills that could change their future.

Through hands-on practice with the Spark Curriculum, students master new ways to speak up and work through conflicts. This work aims to stop kids from falling into patterns that could hurt their chances later.

To serve more people, they need a truck with a cooling system. Anyone can chip in, from cash gifts online to picking items from their Amazon list for the youth work they do.

When the sun shines, they pass out food each third Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Looking ahead to next year, they've set dates for big community gatherings:

National Night Out on August 5 at Eva B. Barber Park

Historic Hoskins Parade and Festival on October 4

Christmas Toy Give-Away on December 20 at Hoskins Avenue Baptist Church