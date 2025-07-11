Busta Rhymes vs. Other Speed Rappers: Who Really Holds the Crown?

A good rapper must not only create layered rhymes but also rattle off words at lightning speed. It is, therefore, mandatory to have great talent and impeccable crafting skills to succeed in the modern-day hip-hop world. Speed is a significant skill for every rapper, making the title of the world's fastest rapper highly coveted. In this article, we'll compare one of the fastest rappers, Busta Rhymes, with other modern-day iconic rappers to help determine who really holds the crown.

Who Is Busta Rhymes?

Busta Rhymes was born Trevor George Smith Jr. in Brooklyn, New York City, on May 20, 1972, to Jamaican parents. The American rapper is popular for his intricate wordplay, rapid-fire rhymes, and charismatic delivery whenever he holds the mic. Rhymes first hit the scene with his solo studio debut album, The Coming, and has continued to prove himself as a lyricist with matchless talent.

In the early 1990s, Rhymes formed the group Leaders of the New School alongside Charlie Brown, Dinco D, and Cut Monitor Milo. In the following years, he made guest appearances on tracks by artists such as KRS-One and Big Daddy, making a remarkable impression in the hip-hop scene and laying the groundwork for his future success.

How Do Artists Rap Fast?

The typical tempo for hip-hop music ranges from 75 to 95 beats per minute (BPM). However, while speed, measured in BPM or words per second, is a key element of fast rapping, the artistry of the lyrics is equally, if not more important. Many artists claim the coveted crown of the world's fastest rapper, boasting impressive feats of lyrical speed and syllable counts. Read on to discover the various factors that determine a rapper's speed.

Clarity and Enunciation

Fast rapping involves delivering lyrics quickly and clearly. It requires fast-paced enunciation, pronouncing each syllable without slurring or swallowing any sounds. The secret here is to practice with a metronome, slowing down the lines to master them before gradually increasing the speed.

Breath Control

Rapping requires effective breath control to maintain stamina and speed. It requires you to take quick breaths strategically without disrupting lyrical flow. The most effective way to develop breath control is to practice breathing techniques while exercising. This helps to expand lung capacity and enhance your breath control.

Mouth Coordination and Tongue Twisters

Mouth exercises and tongue twisters can significantly improve your speed and articulation. Begin by practicing at a slower tempo, then gradually increase your speed. Eventually, you will gain better control and coordination of your tongue and mouth.

Syllable Flow and Placement

Fast rappers create a rhythmic flow by combining stressed and unstressed syllables. The trick is using short and unstressed syllables to fill the gaps between the stressed ones. However, it's crucial to avoid cramming excess words into one bar, as it compromises clarity.

Style and Practice

All rappers must practice constantly, with or without a metronome, as it enhances speed and accuracy. The key to standing out is developing a unique style and confident delivery, embracing your influences.

Fastest Rappers in the World

The quest for the title of the world's fastest rapper is fiercely competitive, generating spirited debates among music critics and hip-hop fans. Here's a rundown of the scene's most prominent names, including their unique styles and their secrets for maximizing their rapping speed.

Crucified

This artist specializes in dark and unconventional themes, including murder, marijuana, the paranormal, and extraterrestrial encounters. He first entered the Guinness World Records in 2013, rapping an unbelievable 949 syllables in 49 seconds — 19.37 syllables per second. He has collaborated with legends such as Twisted Insane, Bizzy Bone, and Lord Infamous over the years. His fastest rap song is "Powered Up" with a speed of 28.9 syllables per second.

Outsider

This South Korean rapper began his career in 2004 as an underground artist with his debut EP, Come Outside. His rapid-fire delivery attracted MC Sniper, a Korean hip-hop icon, who signed him to his Sound label in 2007. He released his second album, Maestro, in 2009, which brought him global popularity and immense success. He's renowned for his exceptional speed-rapping skills and for seamlessly blending hip-hop with classical music, making him not only one of the fastest rappers but also a top name in the K-pop music scene. His fastest rap song is "Loner" at 24 syllables per second.

Rebel XD

He was named the fastest rapper in the world three times, according to Guinness World Records. Rebel XD has consistently demonstrated his lyrical precision, incredible speed, technical mastery, and innovative lyricism through hits such as "Record Breaker," his fastest song (20.29 syllables per second).

Twisted Insane

This artist started writing rhymes at the age of 12 before launching his music career in the mid-1990s. Thanks to his unique style and rapid-fire delivery, he boasts a strong fan base. His fastest rap song is "Dome Split," which achieves a rate of 15.6 syllables per second.

El Chojin

He's a Spanish rapper and Guinness World Record holder for rapping the most syllables in one minute. Unlike other fast rappers, El Chojin is socially conscious in his lyrics, always avoiding foul language and promoting awareness of drug and alcohol abuse, anti-racism, and nonviolence. His music also addresses societal injustices and discrimination against immigrants. His fastest rap song is "Vo-Ca-Li-Za," at 15.35 syllables per second.

Tech N9ne

This rapper began his career in the early 1990s as a member of the Black Mafia before joining the 57th Street Rogue Dog Villains. Tech N9ne then joined Strange Music, and the independent label helped him become the rap powerhouse he is today. His fastest rap song is "Takin' Online Orders" at 15.2 syllables per second.

Tonedeff

He began writing songs at the age of 9 and formed The RBM Crew in 1989, alongside his three schoolmates, after moving to Miami. He quickly gained musical recognition, and by 1993, he had achieved immense fame, which was marked by his performance on "The Arsenio Hall Show" and his win of the grand prize in Flava of the Future at the age of 16. His fastest rap song is "Crispy (192)," which clocks a speed of 14.1 syllables per second.

NoClue

He began reciting poems as early as 4 years old and started writing his own lyrics by the age of 9. His turning point came in the early 2000s when he joined Strange Music and started making a name for himself. He's the 2005 Guinness World Record holder for the fastest rap MC, known for his high-energy delivery and versatility. His fastest rap song is "New West" at 14.1 syllables per second.

Busta Rhymes

He began his career with Leaders of the New School before embarking on a solo career following the group's disbandment. Rhymes has worked his way up the hip-hop music industry and is currently among the fastest rappers, with a rate of 12.2 syllables per second, as demonstrated in his track "Break Ya Neck."

In a rap speed comparison, legends such as Krayzie Bone (12.5 syllables per second), Twista (11.2 syllables per second), and Eminem (10.65 syllables per second) also stand out.

Is Busta Rhymes the Fastest Rapper?