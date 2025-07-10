Rock Hill Doubles Recreation Fees for Non-Residents After County Pulls $450,000 Support

The Rock Hill City Council approved steep fee increases for non-residents using city sports and recreation programs. This decision came after York County ended an 18-year funding agreement, creating a $450,000 budget gap.

Starting July 7, costs returned to pre-2007 rates. Non-resident tennis family memberships spiked to $1,125 from $375. Youth sports fees doubled: baseball and basketball now cost $135 instead of $65.

York County made its move in June. They stopped paying cities back for recreation costs of people in unincorporated areas. Now they'll give just a small amount for youth sports through city funds.

"Council members expressed regret over the need to raise fees, emphasizing the city's commitment to its residents and financial responsibility," reported NewsBreak.

Adult activities saw the steepest price jumps. Tennis drill costs shot up from $20 to $120 for non-residents. Senior activities, once free, now cost $75 yearly for those outside city boundaries.

Senior tennis players packed the council meeting to share their concerns. Officials promised to review the fees if county funding returned.

Back in 2007, a county millage tax let non-residents pay city rates. This system worked smoothly until the county's recent withdrawal.

Staff members stressed these increases would keep youth activities running without burdening city residents with extra taxes. The council aims to maintain access while fixing the budget shortfall.