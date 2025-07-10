NC Parents Hit With $20,000 Yearly Childcare Bill as Federal Money Dries Up

ContestsEvents
Two-child families in North Carolina now pay about $20,000 yearly for care: a sum that tops typical state rent payments by 25%. The cost hits hard, forcing tough choices for working parents.

As $6 billion in federal support vanishes, childcare centers face a crisis. Staff shortages plague 60% of facilities across the state, pushing costs up and spots down.

"We won't stay a top business state if we don't have a workforce that can show up to work," said Lt. Governor Rachel Hunt, per Queen City News.

The price tag for infant care now beats UNC-Chapel Hill's yearly tuition, reports the Economic Policy Institute. Parents' struggles with these costs drain $5 billion from state coffers annually.

A state task force pitched six solutions. Their plan links with UNC schools and K-12 districts to start new programs. They want more money for centers serving low-income kids.

State senators offered $80 million per year. Yet they left town without a budget deal, casting doubt on future funding.

"A child independent care tax cut to further help parents afford the cost of child care, a child tax credit to help offset additional expenses associated with raising a child, diapers, medicine, anything parents need, and a working families tax cut available to all low- to moderate-income workers, which could mean up to $1600 a year for certain families," said Gov. Stein.

Washington aims to boost child tax credits by $200 to $2,200. Yet Columbia University finds 19 million kids won't benefit: their parents' income falls too low to qualify.

The timing stings. Many families face cuts to food aid and medical care just as childcare costs soar. Parents scramble to patch budgets while centers struggle to keep doors open.

KidsNorth Carolina
