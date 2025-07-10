NC Parents Hit With $20,000 Yearly Childcare Bill as Federal Money Dries Up

Two-child families in North Carolina now pay about $20,000 yearly for care: a sum that tops typical state rent payments by 25%. The cost hits hard, forcing tough choices for working parents.

As $6 billion in federal support vanishes, childcare centers face a crisis. Staff shortages plague 60% of facilities across the state, pushing costs up and spots down.

"We won't stay a top business state if we don't have a workforce that can show up to work," said Lt. Governor Rachel Hunt, per Queen City News.

The price tag for infant care now beats UNC-Chapel Hill's yearly tuition, reports the Economic Policy Institute. Parents' struggles with these costs drain $5 billion from state coffers annually.

A state task force pitched six solutions. Their plan links with UNC schools and K-12 districts to start new programs. They want more money for centers serving low-income kids.

State senators offered $80 million per year. Yet they left town without a budget deal, casting doubt on future funding.

"A child independent care tax cut to further help parents afford the cost of child care, a child tax credit to help offset additional expenses associated with raising a child, diapers, medicine, anything parents need, and a working families tax cut available to all low- to moderate-income workers, which could mean up to $1600 a year for certain families," said Gov. Stein.

Washington aims to boost child tax credits by $200 to $2,200. Yet Columbia University finds 19 million kids won't benefit: their parents' income falls too low to qualify.