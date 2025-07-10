ContestsEvents
MECK Pre-K Reaches All-Time High Enrollment, Adds More Classrooms To Help Level Playing Field

Jim Mayhew
Teacher And Pupils Using Flower Shapes In Montessori School

Getty Images Stock Photo

A record-breaking 1,830 kids will start their learning path in Mecklenburg County's free pre-K program this year. Since its 2018 start, the program has never seen such high numbers.

County officials backed the addition of 10 new classrooms. These spaces popped up in key areas, including the North, South, and Southwest, making it easier for local families to join in. Some rooms buzz with activity while others wait for more tiny students.

"Education continues to be the greatest equalizer for so many in our community," said County Manager Mike Bryant per WCNC.

Last year's success showed in numbers: 1,755 small graduates moved on from the program. This adds to the steady stream of children who've gained early learning skills over six years of operation.

Want to sign up? The process is simple. Check out the website or swing by a community center on Tuesday or Wednesday. Just make sure your little one turns 4 before August 31, 2025.

Money doesn't matter here. This free program welcomes all county 4-year-olds. Rich or poor, each child gets the same chance at a spot. Spaces still remain for those thinking about joining.

At its core, MECK Pre-K pushes for one big goal: giving every child a strong start in school. They work to knock down barriers, making sure that where you live doesn't stop you from learning.

EducationMecklenburg County
Jim MayhewWriter
