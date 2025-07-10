Citigroup Brings 510 Jobs to Charlotte With $16.1M Office Investment

A major shift hits Charlotte as Citigroup sets up shop with a $16.1 million office project in Mecklenburg County. The banking giant will add 510 workers to its ranks, state officials said Tuesday.

"Charlotte stood out as a location where we had a unique opportunity to invest by establishing a formal presence," said Edward Skyler, Citi's head of enterprise services & public affairs, according to Yahoo Finance.

Workers will earn $131,832 on average, a 52% jump above the typical $86,830 wage in Mecklenburg County. The bank seeks staff for support tasks, risk checks, client money matters, and personal banking.

State backing comes through an $8.9 million grant spread across ten years, but Citi must hit specific targets first. Another $2 million will fund job training programs. The deal got a thumbs-up from North Carolina's Economic Investment Committee.

At the local level, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County pitched in with $375,000 worth of tax breaks to seal the deal.

Speaking to The Charlotte Observer, NC Commerce finance chief Mark Poole said Citigroup Technology aims to boost its tech work to keep up with company growth.

The deal requires Citigroup to keep its current 385 NC workers while bringing in new ones. State experts predict a $2.7 billion boost to North Carolina's money flow from this growth.

This move adds more muscle to Charlotte's banking strength. The city already hosts Bank of America and Truist Financial headquarters, plus major Wells Fargo operations.

The news came alongside AssetMark's choice to build a $10 million East Coast center in Charlotte, adding 252 jobs.