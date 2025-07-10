500 Boats Set To Join Lake Norman’s First Black Boat Weekend

Lake Norman prepares for a first-of-its-kind water celebration near Charlotte. Up to 500 vessels will gather from July 18-20 for Black Boat Weekend.

The main event unfolds Saturday when 100 boats circle a floating stage. Music will pulse through the water as five DJs spin tracks, event planner Charisme Dhanani told The Charlotte Observer.

"We'll have a selection of southern soul, reggae, dance hall, hip-hop, and R&B," Dhanani said. What started as a small gathering at Lake Murray, South Carolina in 2022 has grown into this three-day celebration.

Safety measures include patrols from local law enforcement and a team of 20 lifeguards monitoring the water. While a food boat will serve meals, guests must pack their own drinks.

The festivities start at Fumee Kitchen and Cocktail with a Friday day party. Alibi hosts Saturday's after-party, and RSVP South End serves Sunday brunch to close the weekend.

Ticket prices start at $20 and climb to $2,000 for VIP access. While the main water event nears capacity, spots remain for those with boats.

Athletes from the Charlotte Hornets and Knights plan to attend. Most guests fall between 25 and 40 years old, bringing watercraft valued from $200,000 to $300,000.

"It's definitely open to all cultures and people," Dhanani said. "We want everybody to show up."