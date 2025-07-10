ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

$249M Bridge Project Kicks Off July 14 on I-77 at Lake Norman

Starting July 14, construction teams will tackle a massive bridge expansion over I-77 near Lake Norman. The $249 million project aims to cut down traffic snarls in Mooresville. Both sides…

Jim Mayhew
Interstate 77 crosses Lake Norman near Davidon, North Carolina

Getty Images Stock Photo

Starting July 14, construction teams will tackle a massive bridge expansion over I-77 near Lake Norman. The $249 million project aims to cut down traffic snarls in Mooresville.

Both sides of I-77 near N.C. 150 will see permanent changes to right lanes. Cars must use inner lanes while work continues. Night closures run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The build calls for a 160-foot span as part of bigger changes to N.C. 150's 15-mile stretch between N.C. 16 in Catawba County and U.S. 21 in Mooresville. "The final phase will complete the transition to a 160-foot-wide structure featuring ten travel lanes, tying in the bridge to the existing roadway, and removing the existing bridge," according to a statement from NCDOT to The Charlotte Observer.

Traffic will keep moving both ways during work. N.C. 150 access stays open throughout construction.

The plan splits into three key steps. First comes the east side, then the west side lanes, ending with the full bridge completion.

Local firm Blythe Development LLC leads the effort. They've started work on 5.5 miles from Greenwood Road in Terrell to U.S. 21.

This upgrade tackles decades-old traffic issues while preparing for population growth. The state plans to finish by 2030.

Watch for construction zones and follow speed signs. Check DriveNC.gov for current road updates.

Lake Norman
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
July 2023 Rock Hill USA - street scenes on a cloudy day around city of Rock Hill South carolina
Local NewsRock Hill Doubles Recreation Fees for Non-Residents After County Pulls $450,000 SupportJim Mayhew
Group of small nursery school children sitting on floor indoors in classroom, clapping.
Local NewsNC Parents Hit With $20,000 Yearly Childcare Bill as Federal Money Dries UpJim Mayhew
Teacher And Pupils Using Flower Shapes In Montessori School
Local NewsMECK Pre-K Reaches All-Time High Enrollment, Adds More Classrooms To Help Level Playing FieldJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect