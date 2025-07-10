$249M Bridge Project Kicks Off July 14 on I-77 at Lake Norman

Starting July 14, construction teams will tackle a massive bridge expansion over I-77 near Lake Norman. The $249 million project aims to cut down traffic snarls in Mooresville.

Both sides of I-77 near N.C. 150 will see permanent changes to right lanes. Cars must use inner lanes while work continues. Night closures run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The build calls for a 160-foot span as part of bigger changes to N.C. 150's 15-mile stretch between N.C. 16 in Catawba County and U.S. 21 in Mooresville. "The final phase will complete the transition to a 160-foot-wide structure featuring ten travel lanes, tying in the bridge to the existing roadway, and removing the existing bridge," according to a statement from NCDOT to The Charlotte Observer.

Traffic will keep moving both ways during work. N.C. 150 access stays open throughout construction.

The plan splits into three key steps. First comes the east side, then the west side lanes, ending with the full bridge completion.

Local firm Blythe Development LLC leads the effort. They've started work on 5.5 miles from Greenwood Road in Terrell to U.S. 21.

This upgrade tackles decades-old traffic issues while preparing for population growth. The state plans to finish by 2030.