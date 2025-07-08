Charlotte Zip Code Has the Most Human Trafficking Cases in County

In northwest Charlotte's 28216 area, trafficking reports spike higher than any other part of Mecklenburg County. Present Age Ministries stepped in to aid 280 people who broke free from abuse and trafficking last year.

"We're in 28216 which from the data, the last data report we put out was the highest prevalence of reports," said Hannah Arrowood per WCNC.

Federal data puts North Carolina among the top 10 states where trafficking thrives. This grim status has sparked local groups into swift action against these crimes.

In Charlotte, predators hunt for targets through social media and websites. "Especially domestic base trafficking in the Charlotte area operates is they're meeting and interacting with people online, and that's how they're groomed and lured away," Arrowood said.

Task force data shows clear trends. One stark example tells of a 15-year-old caught in a trap. "Here comes along someone who promises that and through the guise of boyfriends and very quickly she's servicing eight to 10 men a day and has to meet a daily quota or otherwise there's consequences," Arrowood said.

Criminals target those who stand alone. "What traffickers look for are people that no one is going to listen to and that are easily manipulated. And so, if we create stability, that becomes harder to do," Arrowood said.

The crisis spills into nearby states. South Carolina's police checked 285 tips across 40 counties in the past year, showing how deep the problem runs in the Southeast.

Present Age Ministries fights back through teaching and training. They push parents to stay close to their kids: the best shield against these threats.

Arrowood speaks to those stuck in trafficking: "My advice would be you're never too far gone, and not only is there a way out, but there's hope."