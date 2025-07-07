Usher’s Chart History: Tracking the R&B Icon’s Evolution Across Musical Eras and Changing Industry Trends

Usher is a familiar name in the world of R&B. Stemming from early 90s new jack swing R&B with Afro beats and South African amapiano sounds, Usher found his roots and calling in soulful R&B. Today, Usher is one of the best-selling musical-artists of all time, adapting to changing music consumption, collaborating with other superstars, landing a Las Vegas residency, and performing the halftime show at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Usher seems to have found the formula to achieving three decades of chart relevance and success despite big changes in the music industry, and he's not stopping anytime soon.

Usher's Early Days: From Teenage Years to First Chart-Topping Album

Usher, born Usher Raymond in 1978 in Dallas, Texas, began his musical career at the age of 14 when he was spotted at the talent show Star Search. This led to him signing a contract with LaFace Records and releasing his first album in 1994 at age 15.

In 1997, Usher released his breakthrough album, My Way, with hit songs such as "Nice & Slow" and “You Make Me Wanna...” The latter was his first top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. It peaked at No. 2 and stayed in this position for seven weeks. "Nice and Slow" peaked at No. 1 in 1998, where it stayed for two weeks. The album, My Way, launched Usher into mainstream R&B, with fans raving for more.

The 1990s were considered the Golden Age or Last Stand of true R&B, as the end of the decade saw a merging of genres through new technologies, along with pop, hip-hop, and rap influences. Boyz II Men, Mary J. Blige, and D'Angelo added contemporary sounds to the R&B mix, and artists and producers needed to keep up with listeners' new demands for their music. Usher, being the professional artist he is, adapted to these new styles.

Unprecedented Chart Success in the 2000s

In the new decade, Usher released his third studio album, 8701, in 2001. The rap-style hit "U Remind Me" won a GRAMMY Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. In 2004, Usher released his fourth studio album, Confessions, with collaborations featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris on "Yeah!" This energetic song quickly jumped to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the charts for 12 weeks. It won a GRAMMY for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, and the album won Best Contemporary R&B Album.

Usher also sang a duet with R&B singer Alicia Keys in "My Boo," which won a GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group and was nominated for Best R&B Song. In addition, the song "Burn" from this album was nominated for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance at the 47th GRAMMY Awards. It stayed on the Hot 100 charts for eight weeks.

The album Confessions sent Usher off the charts and his name into every household.

Maintaining His Chart Relevance With Shifts in His Musical Style

After taking a break from recording, Usher released Here I Stand in 2008. This album had a more soulful sound after the bold hip-hop sounds of Confessions. In 2010, Usher released Raymond v. Raymond, which was a darker album following the breakup of his marriage.

This album won Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 53rd GRAMMY Awards, with the song "There Goes My Baby" winning Best Male R&B Vocal Performance. These latter two albums saw a shift in Usher's style, moving toward more soulful lyrics and sounds and being more reminiscent of classic R&B.

By 2012, Usher had built his new fan base with mellower and more mature sounds. His album Looking 4 Myself saw another shift in Usher's style as he delved into electronic dance music and achieved No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The second single from this album, "Climax," won Best R&B Performance at the 55th GRAMMY Awards.

By 2016, Usher had released his eighth studio album, Hard II Love, with more hit songs, such as "Good Kisser" being nominated for Best R&B Performance and "New Flame" with Chris Brown for Best R&B Song at the 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Both these songs are sensual and show the sweet side of R&B.

Usher's New 2024 Musical Direction and Album

In 2024, Usher released his ninth studio album, Coming Home. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Usher said about his new album, "I went through an entire world of experience, from being a married man to a single man to having and finding true love myself, and then finding a partner, and then the journey of what that is and what that has become, and is still becoming." "The idea of that journey felt like me finally coming back home to this place that I'm very comfortable to just share and know I'm being vulnerable in. I'm ready."

Coming Home was nominated for Best R&B Album at the 67th GRAMMY Awards.

Usher's Revival as a Beloved R&B Superstar

Usher took the stage for his 2021 to 2022 Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. This was a sensational comeback for him and other performers after the restrictions placed by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. Riding on the fan and financial success of this residency, Usher had a second one called My Way: The Vegas Residency at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino.

Usher got another opportunity to perform before millions of people when he hit the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. This 13-minute performance highlighted songs and hits from his 30-year career. Guests included Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Ludacris, and Lil Jon, and there were plenty of spectacular performances from Usher, including roller skating in a sequined outfit.

Staying Relevant for Sustained Success