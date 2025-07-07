North Carolina Organization Responds to Texas Flood Devastation

KERRVILLE, TEXAS – JULY 06: In an aerial view, the sun sets over the Guadalupe River on July 06, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas, leaving more than 80 people reported dead. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

A North Carolina organization is sending some disaster relief to those impacted by the recent Texas floods. Samaritan's Purse is sending relief to Kerr County, Texas after severe flooding has led to deaths and missing children.

WCNC reports that the organization will be sending one of their Disaster Relief Units early Tuesday morning for the Texas area. The organization is working closely with their local law enforcement to determine what is needed and where they can go.

In an Instagram post from Samaritan's Purse, they stated:

"In response to the catastrophic flash flooding that struck Kerr County, Texas, Samaritan’s Purse has deployed to help suffering families. At least 70 lives have been lost so far, and many more remain missing following Friday morning’s severe storm system. One of our Disaster Relief Units, a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment, will depart early tomorrow morning for San Antonio. We are working closely with local emergency officials and church partners to determine how we can best serve the needs of this devastated community. Please join us in praying for the families grieving unimaginable loss and for our teams as they respond in Jesus’ Name."

The flash flood struck central Texas on Friday morning leading to extreme waters flooding the area. The water rose rapidly and caught many by surprise when it struck. Now, the death toll has continued to rise to over 80 lives and reports of multiple children are still missing.