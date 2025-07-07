New North Carolina Law Requires Inexperienced Drivers to Pay More for Car Insurance

That's right, looks like being a bit older is coming with some new perks. Under a new law, many drivers across North Carolina will begin to pay more for their car insurance starting this month.

A law passed last year by the General Assembly now extends how long drivers pay a surcharge on insurance from three years to eight. According to the Department of Insurance, the law also doubles the minimum liability limits of the cheapest policies.

Although is new law causes some worry, North Carolina still has some of the lowest costs of car insurance compared to other states in the country. Many families have begun expressing their concerns about the costs of their young drivers in the state.

Mike Causey, North Carolina's Insurance Commissioner, told Charlotte Axios, "We believe it will be better in the long run for all drivers."

With the increase in costs of car prices, car repairs, and the shortage of state troopers on the roadways, they are hoping this increase will help limit dangerous driving. "My first priority is to protect consumers and make sure that the insurance companies are treating consumers fairly," said Causey. "But at the same time, we have to make sure that insurance companies just don't pick up and pull out of the state."