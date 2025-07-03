Matthews Motorcycle Shop Plans July 5 Veterans Charity Ride

A Matthews motorcycle shop will host a charity ride on July 5, 2025. The event will support The Independence Fund, which aids Charlotte-based veterans.

Riders can sign up at 10 a.m. at Independence Harley-Davidson. The group sets off at 11 a.m. sharp. Each motorcycle rider pays $20, while passengers contribute $10 to the cause.

"We're honored that Independence Harley-Davidson is bringing together the community to support our nation's heroes this July," said The Independence Fund's COO, Clark Pennington, per WCCB Charlotte.

At noon, bikes thunder back to the shop. The Freedom Bash starts then, a mix of bikes, food, and music brings veterans and riders together.

Ben Mowery runs the shop. His team shares strong military bonds. "At Independence Harley-Davidson, we believe in giving back to those who've sacrificed so much for our freedom," Mowery told WCCB Charlotte.

The Independence Fund works nationwide. Their mission? Support veterans through physical care, mental health services, and social programs.