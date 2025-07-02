ContestsEvents
Lizzo Credits Beyoncé's Concert to Get Her Act Together After Lawsuits

When life hands you lawsuits, public scrutiny, and a PR nightmare, most people turn to therapy, self-help books, or a week of crying in their pajamas. But if you're Lizzo, you…

Lizzo attends the Amazon 2025 Upfront at Beacon Theatre wearing a red corset
When life hands you lawsuits, public scrutiny, and a PR nightmare, most people turn to therapy, self-help books, or a week of crying in their pajamas. But if you're Lizzo, you do what any pop queen in distress would do: go to a Beyoncé concert and ascend spiritually. 

The “Truth Hurts” singer recently revealed that watching Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour in 2023 was the wake-up call she didn’t know she needed. All hail Queen Bey, the unlicensed therapist of the music industry. 

Lizzo: “Get Your A– in Gear and Take Your F–king Life Back” 

In a recent interview with Women’s Health (via Billboard), Lizzo revealed seeing Beyoncé perform during her Renaissance Tour in 2023 helped with her depression. In that same year, the “Tempo” singer was accused by her former backup dancers of sexual harassment and toxic work environment. 

She admitted feeling nervous stepping out in public because the crowd might “boo me or be like, ‘F–k you.’” Her worries were unfounded, because most of the concertgoers were encouraging. She said, “It made me feel like, ‘Wow, maybe I don’t want to die. Life is worth living.’ That was the kick-starter to me being like, ‘OK, Melissa, get your a– in gear and take your f–king life back.’” (Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson.) 

Her Mental Health Journey 

Lizzo admitted the ordeal put a toll on her mental health. She began to question everything: “You look around and think about every person you’ve ever known and every experience, and you wonder, ‘Was that real?'”  

She added, “I got very paranoid and isolated. I used to walk into glam and be like, ‘Oh, let me tell you about this crazy s–t that happened last night!’ I couldn’t do that anymore, I pushed everyone away. I wasn’t even talking to my therapist.” 

She admitted that it even got to a point where she thought she “could die,” though she reiterated that she “never attempted” to kill herself or “thought about it” but that she did think, “If everyone hates you and thinks you’re a terrible person, then what’s the point?” 

Thankfully, she knows she can always lean on Beyoncé. The singer and rapper revealed that even when she was young and getting bullied, she used to listen to “Happy Face” by Destiny’s Child. 

