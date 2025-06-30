This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 30

June 30 is a day that has changed many things in the hip-hop and R&B industry. One of America's powerhouse singers, Fantasia Barrino, was born on this date in 1984 in North Carolina. The R&B artist shot to fame after winning the third season of American Idol and would later drop chart-topping tracks and bag a GRAMMY. Fantasia shares her birthday with bbno$, a Canadian rapper known for his hit single "Lalala." Other significant June 30 events include album releases, electrifying performances, and tragedies.