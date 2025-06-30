This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 30
June 30 is a day that has changed many things in the hip-hop and R&B industry. One of America's powerhouse singers, Fantasia Barrino, was born on this date in 1984 in North Carolina. The R&B artist shot to fame after winning the third season of American Idol and would later drop chart-topping tracks and bag a GRAMMY. Fantasia shares her birthday with bbno$, a Canadian rapper known for his hit single "Lalala." Other significant June 30 events include album releases, electrifying performances, and tragedies.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Multiple singers hit different career milestones on June 30:
- 1992: Miles Davis' last studio album, Doo-Bop, was posthumously released following his death in September 1991. Flaunting elements of jazz and hip-hop, it was inspired by the trumpeter's time in New York. The album scored a GRAMMY for Best R&B Instrumental Performance in 1993.
- 1998: American hip-hop group Def Squad released El Niño, their debut album that included songs such as "Full Cooperation" and "You Do, I Do." It topped the U.S. Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Moreover, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded the album a Gold certification.
- 2009: The American R&B singer Jeremih dropped his self-titled debut studio album. It debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200. In the first week, it sold almost 60,000 copies, marking the start of Jeremih's successful music career.
- 2017: Jay-Z released 4:44, an album that touched on topics such as issues in the hip-hop world and his infidelity to his wife, Beyoncé. Debuting at the top of the tally, it was the icon's 14th No. 1 album on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. The RIAA certified the album Platinum within its first week, after it sold at least a million copies.
Notable Recordings and Performances
June 30 has seen top hip-hop and R&B artists bring the house down at various locations:
- 2023: Kendrick Lamar, who has snagged over 20 GRAMMY Awards, headlined Rolling Loud Rotterdam in the Netherlands, alongside Travis Scott. Lamar dazzled everyone with his articulate delivery and great stage presence.
- 2024: Megan Thee Stallion opened the 2024 BET Awards with a riveting performance of "HISS," "BOA," and "Where Them Girls At" from MEGAN, her third studio album. The American singer was nominated for multiple awards at the event, including Video of the Year and Best Female Hip-Hop Artist.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Bad news impacting the hip-hop and R&B universe has dominated the headlines on June 30:
- 2015: Rap artist and Geto Boys' member Scarface was hospitalized following the group's performance in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was later discharged, but didn't share more details.
- 2018: 21-year-old Canadian rapper Smoke Dawg and Ernest Modekwe, a band manager, were murdered in Toronto. The first suspect in that fatal shooting, Abdulkadir Handule, was found guilty of the crime in 2022. In 2025, a second suspect was apprehended by the police in Alberta.
