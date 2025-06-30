Register To Win: Be In the Biz – A One-Day Symposium for Creatives

🎬 Be In the Biz – A One-Day Symposium for Creatives 🎬 The NAACP Hollywood Bureau is bringing Be In the Biz to Charlotte! Join top writers, producers, and storytellers from across the industry for an exclusive, one-day event at the Charlotte Convention Center. Learn how to adapt scripts for the screen, collaborate across platforms, and make your mark in media.

For the Be In the Biz Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 30th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on July 11th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by July 12th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Be In the Biz at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, July 12th, 2025. Up to two (2) prize winners will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $120. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says “General Contest Rules.”