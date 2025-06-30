North Carolina Fast Growing Population of Those 65+

Looks like North Carolina is starting to show some age. That's right, the state is one of the states with the fastest-growing population of people 65 years old or older. At the same time, the state was also one of the only states where the number of people under the age of 18 grew as well.

But why does all of this matter? America's older population continues to rise, but the younger population is continuing to shrink. So what does this mean? Basically, more people are getting older than people are having kids at this time.

The Census Bureau reports that the U.S. population over the age of 65 grew by 13% between 2020 and 2024, while those under the age of 18 fell by 1.7%.

In North Carolina, the population of those older than 65 grew by 15.1% between 2020 and 2024, while the number of people under 18 grew only by 1.7%. What a difference, right? According to Charlotte Axios, the state's budget office projects that North Carolina's older population will double by 2040. Talk about big numbers!

Although the birth rate has fallen in the last few decades for the state, the number of those under the age of 1 is still projected to grow over the next few years.

Right now, we're seeing baby boomers continue to age in their retirement years while many young adults are waiting later and later to begin their families.