Chanté Moore and Eric Benét Hit #1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart With “So Distracted”

Music stars Chanté Moore and Eric Benét reached the peak of Billboard's Adult R&B Airplay chart. Their duet "So Distracted" marks Moore's first chart-topper, while Benét adds a fifth win to his list.

The single jumped four spots to claim No. 1 between June 13-19. Radio plays went up by 12%. "I'm so excited about 'So Distracted' going #1 @billboard @ericbenet Love you, with yo' sangin self!! WHAT A BLESSING!! The first of many new & exciting music to come!!! BIG THANK YOU to KEN WILSON and ALL THE DJ's & Radio Stations that made this happen!!! Moore to come!!" Moore excitedly shared on her Instagram.

Benét keeps his hot streak going. This win follows his chart-topping hit with Tamar Braxton, "Something We Can Make Love To," from November 2024. You can find the new "So Distracted" track on his latest album, The Co-Star, which dropped June 6.

Benet also shared an Instagram video celebrating their win. "The first time you heard this song, you were like, 'Oh, this is a number one song,'" Benét said to Moore as they marked the occasion. Moore added: "Because the song is da bomb and not just because I am singing on it. As soon as I heard it, I was like, 'Oh my God. Yes, this is it.' So, I knew I had to sing it."

Success isn't new to Benét. His first No. 1 came with Tamia on "Spend My Life with You" in 1999. He struck gold again with "You're the Only One" in 2008, then "Sometimes I Cry" in 2010.

The track continues to climb on other charts as well. It sits at No. 20 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, pulling in 4.4 million weekly listeners. That's up 10% from the last count.

Benét's latest record, The Co-Star, features fresh collaborations with India.Arie, Ari Lennox, and Jordin Sparks. He put it out through his own JBR Creative Group.