Charlotte Council Shuts Down Airport Worker Pay Raise Talk

At Monday night's meeting, city leaders blocked talks about improving wages for Charlotte Douglas International Airport staff. The Charlotte Acting for Safety and Efficiency plan failed when Mayor Vi Lyles cast the deciding vote in a deadlock.

Since spring, staff members have packed council sessions, asking for fair pay and time off. "Workers who are pushing disabled passengers often are not given sufficient paid time off for sick leave. How can you sanitize a plane while you yourself are sick?" said Jacob Plitman to WCNC.

With a base pay of $12.50 per hour, many staff members face harsh choices. Some sleep in storage units or cars between shifts. The low wages prompt workers to quit, resulting in frequent staff turnover at the airport.

When council member Tiawana Brown tried to add the issue to a future agenda, sharp words flew back and forth. The final count stopped any chance of discussion.

Ed Driggs raised red flags about legal issues. "I would remind people that our control of the airport is tenuous. There is still an existing law in North Carolina that transfers control of the airport to a commission," said Driggs.

Malcolm Graham pointed to bad timing with state transit bills. The Senate plans to look at a one-cent sales tax this week. Several members worried wage talks might hurt other city plans in the state house.

Union leaders now plan to focus on upcoming elections, where all council seats and the mayor's position will open up. "Those of the city council that decided not to allow this topic into the agenda need to ask themselves, 'who do I really serve?'" said Plitman.