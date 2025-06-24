ContestsEvents
Erykah Badu Makes Comeback With New Song “Next to You,” Plans 2025 Tour and Album

After a 15-year hiatus from album releases, R&B icon Erykah Badu has unveiled “Next to You,” a new track produced by The Alchemist. “Through Control FREAQ Records, Badu is reclaiming…

Queen Quadri
Erykah Badu performs onstage during day five of SXSW London 2025 at Shoreditch Town Hall on June 06, 2025 in London, England.
Jack Taylor / Stringer via Getty Images

After a 15-year hiatus from album releases, R&B icon Erykah Badu has unveiled "Next to You," a new track produced by The Alchemist.

"Through Control FREAQ Records, Badu is reclaiming her narrative, her sound, and her freedom. Badu's return to the music scene promises to deliver her signature blend of insightful lyrics, captivating melodies, and innovative sounds," said the artist's team in a press statement noted in WFAA.

The track hints at what's coming in her next album, Abi & Alan, with The Alchemist in the production team. Speaking to StupidDope, the producer said, "I tossed the beats to Badu, and she made the alley-oop."

Working from her Control FREAQ Records label, started in 2005, Badu took charge of the writing, music, and production. This marks her first full project since 2010's New Amerykah Part Two: Return of the Ankh.

In the track, Badu's words ring clear as she expresses just how much she wants to be with this person: "I can't even lie, you're the only one that's on my mind/ And I can't wait to see you after school/ Follow me and we gon' break the rules," as reported by HotNewHipHop.

Fresh off winning her first GRAMMY in two decades for Best Melodic Rap Performance on Rapsody's "3:AM," Badu marked the song's debut with a special Juneteenth show in Dallas, part of Amazon Music's Black Music Month. "Next to You" is out now, and you can listen to it on all streaming platforms.

Starting June 24, she'll kick off The Abi & Alan Japan Tour with The Alchemist in Osaka at Billboard Live. The shows will move to Tokyo on June 28 and wrap up in Yokohama on June 30.

Want to join the crowd to see the icon perform live? You can now get tickets from her official tour page for the Japan shows. If you can't be in Tokyo, don't fret, as the singer will be returning to the US in August to continue the tour.

Fans in Seattle, Aspen, Denver, Miami Beach, Charlotte, and Austin will get to see her perform her classic hits. Her full schedule is accessible on her official website. While there's still no official announcement of the album's release date, fans are eagerly anticipating the record.

