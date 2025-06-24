Charlotte Unveils 80-Foot Sidewalk Mural To Fight Water Pollution

An 80-foot mural now stretches across Beatties Ford Road, catching eyes and spreading awareness about water pollution. The striking artwork, placed near the Rosa Parks Place Community Transit Center, aims to teach passersby about keeping water clean.

Bright colors and bold images illustrate how small actions can add up to significant changes in water quality. The mural sparks talks about keeping local waters clean, from picking up after pets to proper trash disposal.

Artist Jamil Dyair Steele crafted the street-level masterpiece. His work shows how street debris ends up in streams and lakes. "Charlotte, my home is our home, and we all are tasked with keeping it clean. I want people to see this visual reminder that, 'hey, it's all of our responsibility to keep it clean,'" said Steele to WCCB Charlotte.

"This mural represents an innovative approach to public education," said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services Municipal Stormwater Permit Supervisor Craig Miller to CharlotteNC.gov News. "It's a powerful way to make environmental stewardship both visible and engaging in a high-traffic community space."

The city's first water-themed sidewalk art took shape between June 13 and June 21. Officials showed off the finished work on June 20, hosting both press and public viewings.

Before paint touched concrete, locals shared their thoughts through two city surveys. Their ideas shaped the final design. This project fits into a bigger push to brighten public spaces with meaningful art.