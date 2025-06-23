Atrium Health’s $250M Lake Norman Hospital Set To Open July 1, Bringing 280 New Jobs

A new medical center will open its doors in Cornelius, North Carolina, on July 1. The 200,000-square-foot building will add 280 jobs to meet the needs of the fast-growing Lake Norman area.

"The population of the Lake Norman region is growing rapidly, and the demand for high-quality care is growing right alongside it," said Eugene A. Woods, CEO of Advocate Health, to Queen City News.

At a cost of $250 million, the center includes 36 beds and an eight-room emergency unit. Patients will find birthing suites, surgery rooms, and an on-site pharmacy.

Brian M. Wofford, who leads the center as CEO, shared with Cornelius Today that 60% of staff spots are filled. The first phase aims to bring in more than 300 workers.

Situated on 33 acres between U.S. 21/Statesville Road and I-77, the site will soon add a 72,000-square-foot medical office space this fall.

Medical services include two surgery suites, twin newborn care stations, and full imaging options: MRI, CT scan, X-ray, and ultrasound. Specialists will provide care in bone health, heart medicine, and women's health.

During construction, 30% of work went to businesses owned by women, minorities, or veterans. This site marks part of a larger $1 billion push that started in 2018.

Local art fills the halls. Near the garden sits a striking mural, while a unique light display mirrors Lake Norman's shape. These touches aim to link the center with its community roots.

Roads near the site will see upgrades, with a fresh I-77 exit at Westmoreland Road coming soon. State plans call for widening U.S. 21/Statesville Road from Westmoreland to Sam Furr Road.