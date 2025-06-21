This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 21

June 21 is an iconic date in hip-hop and R&B, and it's easy to understand why. This day has heralded many remarkable moments in the industry with far-reaching implications on popular culture. One industry figure whose birthday lands on this date is the American rapper Julio Foolio, born in 1998. The Jacksonville-born rapper released his debut album, Life of Me, in 2022, which he followed up with Final Destination in 2023 and Resurrection in 2024. He was also involved in a high-profile dispute with fellow Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace, which triggered a long-running gang war that claimed several lives in both their camps. Foolio himself was shot and killed in 2024, barely a day after his 26th birthday.