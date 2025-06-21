This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 21
June 21 is an iconic date in hip-hop and R&B, and it’s easy to understand why. This day has heralded many remarkable moments in the industry with far-reaching implications on popular culture. One…
June 21 is an iconic date in hip-hop and R&B, and it's easy to understand why. This day has heralded many remarkable moments in the industry with far-reaching implications on popular culture. One industry figure whose birthday lands on this date is the American rapper Julio Foolio, born in 1998. The Jacksonville-born rapper released his debut album, Life of Me, in 2022, which he followed up with Final Destination in 2023 and Resurrection in 2024. He was also involved in a high-profile dispute with fellow Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace, which triggered a long-running gang war that claimed several lives in both their camps. Foolio himself was shot and killed in 2024, barely a day after his 26th birthday.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
This day has hosted the release of numerous charting hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 1994: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony released their debut EP, Creepin' on ah Come Up. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and would eventually be certified four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.
- 2019: Gucci Mane dropped his 13th album, Delusions of Grandeur. The record debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 and also reached No. 18 on the Canadian Albums chart.
- 2019: Trina released her sixth album, The One. Her first release since 2010's Amazin', it peaked at No. 126 on the Billboard 200.
Cultural Milestones
June 21 has ushered in several landmark cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2005: Soul singer Keyshia Cole released her debut album, The Way It Is. It reached No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It became the singer's longest-charting album on the Billboard 200, spending 64 weeks on the chart.
- 2019: Lil Nas X released his second EP, 7, in the wake of his success with the international hit single "Old Town Road." The project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. With a total run time of 19 minutes, it became the shortest album to be nominated for a GRAMMY Award, receiving six nominations at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, including Album of the Year.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also witnessed several controversial events in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2020: Bris was shot dead in Sacramento, California, at the age of just 24. He was best known for singles such as "Panhandling," "Need Hammy," and "This Ain't Nun New."
- 2021: 9lokkNine was arrested on multiple charges, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering. The rapper, who rose to prominence after featuring on fellow rapper YNW Melly's smash single "223's," had been arrested earlier in the year on an attempted second-degree murder charge.
June 21 is a momentous date that hip-hop and R&B fans will remember for years to come. This day has seen several acclaimed artists release some of their best work. It has also been marred by the death of a rising rapper and the arrest of another.