Third Man Books Brings Back Classic Marvin Gaye Album Study After 24 Years

After a 24-year wait, Third Man Books has revived Ben Edmonds' sought-after study of a musical masterpiece. The work examines the creation of Marvin Gaye's groundbreaking 1971 record.

Published first in 2001, the text uncovers the birth of What's Going On — an album that topped Rolling Stone's 2020 list of the 500 Greatest Records of all Time. The most surprising twist was Motown's initial resistance to the work, with their team rejecting it outright initially.

"This is not simply about a singer and a record album. It is the story of an idea, formed out of the mixed ethers of social anger and spiritual longing, that Marvin Gaye articulated with a cast of brilliant accomplices, and fought to get recorded and released," wrote Edmonds in the introduction, according to Antimusic.

Through fresh interviews with musicians and studio staff who worked alongside Gaye, the book paints a vivid picture. Their words bring to life how this music took shape while war raged in Vietnam and citizens marched for their rights at home.

As a writer, Edmonds was well-versed in his craft. His time at Creem spanned from 1971 to 1975. His words filled the pages of magazines like Rolling Stone and MOJO. His exceptional writing skills also earned him twin ASCAP Foundation Deems Taylor Awards, as well as two Grammy nominations for album notes.

Unfortunately, he lost his life to pancreatic cancer in 2016. His final work, MC5: An Oral Biography of Rock's Most Revolutionary Band, which tells the tale of the MC5, was only released through Hachette Books this year.