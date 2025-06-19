CATS Looking To Donate Lost Electronics To Help Crime Victims

CATS Transit wants to put unclaimed phones and devices to good use. The plan? Give them to victims of human trafficking and domestic abuse through a 911 Cell Phone Bank. City leaders will make their choice on June 23.

These devices were left on buses and at stations. No one came back for them. Now they could become vital tools for people in danger. The Charitable Recycling group would step in to connect the devices with police and support groups.

"The Charitable Recycling organization proposes to use the unclaimed cell phones and other electronics for its 911 Cell Phone Bank (911CPB) initiative to donate to law enforcement and victims' agencies," according to the official notice from the City of Charlotte.

This plan fits with state rules. North Carolina law § 160A-280 shows how public items can be given away. The vote will take place at the city's main government building, where officials will consider making this a standard way to handle lost devices.

These forgotten phones could save lives. Someone in danger could use them to call for help when they have nowhere else to turn. Each device could mean the difference between safety and harm.

Elizabeth Presutti leads this effort for CATS. The meeting takes place at 600 E. Fourth St. in Charlotte.