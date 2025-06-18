Charlotte Kicks Off $25,000 Arts Grants Program, Applications Due August 2025

Starting June 19, Charlotte will accept applications for Creative Growth Grants. Local artists and nonprofits can receive funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The money goes to creative work in Mecklenburg County.

"These grants are reflective of the city's ongoing and eager support of Charlotte's creative community," said Mayor Vi Lyles to Charlottenc.gov. "We are committed to strengthening our arts and culture ecosystem and fueling the creativity that exists in every corner of the Queen City."

Writers, dancers, musicians, and stage directors can submit their work, as can textile artists or others who contribute to the cultural landscape in Charlotte. The deadline hits August 4 at 5 p.m. ET.

Need help with your form? The city is offering free information sessions, workshops, and coaching, including a bilingual virtual information session.

Here are the upcoming dates:

Virtual info session with Spanish translation on June 19

Question and answer meetings on June 27 and July 8

In-person workshop at the Independent Picture House on July 14

Online workshop on July 16

The initiative aligns with the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan that was adopted by the City Council in 2023. That initiative is focused on the local creative economy and community engagement, and equity.