ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte Kicks Off $25,000 Arts Grants Program, Applications Due August 2025

Starting June 19, Charlotte will accept applications for Creative Growth Grants. Local artists and nonprofits can receive funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The money goes to creative work in…

Jim Mayhew

charlotte north carolina city skyline after winted storm

Getty Images Stock Photo

Starting June 19, Charlotte will accept applications for Creative Growth Grants. Local artists and nonprofits can receive funding ranging from $2,500 to $25,000. The money goes to creative work in Mecklenburg County.

"These grants are reflective of the city's ongoing and eager support of Charlotte's creative community," said Mayor Vi Lyles to Charlottenc.gov. "We are committed to strengthening our arts and culture ecosystem and fueling the creativity that exists in every corner of the Queen City."

Writers, dancers, musicians, and stage directors can submit their work, as can textile artists or others who contribute to the cultural landscape in Charlotte. The deadline hits August 4 at 5 p.m. ET.

Need help with your form? The city is offering free information sessions, workshops, and coaching, including a bilingual virtual information session.

Here are the upcoming dates:

  • Virtual info session with Spanish translation on June 19
  • Question and answer meetings on June 27 and July 8
  • In-person workshop at the Independent Picture House on July 14
  • Online workshop on July 16

The initiative aligns with the Charlotte Arts and Culture Plan that was adopted by the City Council in 2023. That initiative is focused on the local creative economy and community engagement, and equity.

Find forms in English or Spanish. Want to know more? Visit CLTgov.me/CGG.

ArtsCharlotteNorth Carolina
Jim MayhewWriter
Related Stories
Charlotte Knights Add Weekly Dog Nights, Dinosaur Events to Summer Schedule
Local NewsCharlotte Knights Add Weekly Dog Nights, Dinosaur Events to Summer ScheduleJim Mayhew
Mecklenburg County Giving Away Free Box Fans To Help Beat the Heat
Local NewsMecklenburg County Giving Away Free Box Fans To Help Beat the HeatJim Mayhew
Historic Grier House Set for Demolition as Charlotte Airport Grows
Local NewsHistoric Grier House Set for Demolition as Charlotte Airport GrowsJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect