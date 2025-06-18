Black Thought to Produce New 360-Degree Hip-Hop Film with The Roots bandmate Questlove

Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter steps into new territory as writer and director of a new hip-hop film. The project uses 360-degree tech, and he'll be teaming up with his The Roots bandmate Questlove, who will join as the producer. Through WonderRoom's platform, viewers will step straight into key moments in hip-hop history.

"I'm grateful to Impossible Creative for entrusting me with their technology in bringing my latest project to the world," the Grammy-winning artist said in a statement noted in Hip Hop Wired. "Hip-hop has a rich and beautiful history, and by creating a space where audiences play a role and physically live out its greatest moments, the potential for a better understanding of the genre and its roots increases significantly."

Impossible Creative Studio is collaborating with Two One Five Entertainment on this venture. David Galpern, co-founder of Impossible Creative, will work with Shawn Gee and Questlove to bring the vision to life.

Impossible Creative is considering hosting the first showing in New York City in spring 2026. The tech makes walls vanish, wrapping viewers in a full 360-degree world. It's unlike anything seen before in music documentaries.

FanX Studios' Jonathan Schwartz takes on executive producer duties while Josh Williams oversees the operations at Two One Five Entertainment.

This isn't entirely new territory for both artists. Trotter shined in HBO's The Deuce and played a part in Get On Up, the 2014 James Brown story. Meanwhile, Questlove struck gold with an Oscar win for Summer of Soul before tackling the Sly Stone story as the producer for the documentary, Sly Lives!.

Their production house keeps pushing boundaries. They made waves with the docuseries, Hip-Hop: The Songs That Shook America, on AMC. Their kids' show, "Rise Up, Sing Out!", caught the eye of NAACP judges, earning a 2023 Image Award nomination.

Since starting The Roots in 1993, they've combined live beats with sharp social commentary. Now they light up late-night TV as the house band for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.