Carolina Panthers’ Nike Tournament Makes Move to Johnson C. Smith University

In a first-ever move, the Carolina Panthers shifted their annual Nike 11-On Tournament to Eddie McGirt Field at Johnson C. Smith University on June 13. This marked the first time a Historically Black College hosted the games.

Student teams from Hickory, Monroe, Westside, and Chambers squared off in fast-paced 7-on-7 matches. The field buzzed with energy as more than 120 athletes showed their skills on the Charlotte grounds.

"As a Charlotte native, it's incredible to see the Panthers partnering with my alma mater ... Having it here at JCSU feels surreal. It's a full-circle moment," said head coach Maurice Flowers.

Bank of America Stadium's ongoing work pushed the switch to JCSU. The school's strong ties to the NFL team made it a clear pick for the Panthers staff.

"With construction at Bank of America Stadium, we needed a new venue. Our longstanding partnership with JCSU made this a natural fit—Golden Bulls hospitality was phenomenal," said Fields to HBCU Gameday.

JCSU's Dr. Valerie Kinloch spoke about the event's impact: "Bringing these student-athletes to our grounds shows what Johnson C. Smith stands for. This marks a fresh chapter in our growth."

The games drew star power from the NFL ranks. Former Panthers stars stepped into coaching roles: Captain Munnerlyn led Chambers High while Charles Johnson ran defense.

JCSU's own success story added weight to the event. Under Flowers' watch, the Golden Bulls hit their peak since 1970, with his CIAA Coach award capping off 2024.