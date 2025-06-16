Golf Entertainment Venue to Open in South End Charlotte

Something new for the golf lovers of the Queen City. Tap In is a new golf entertainment space that will open this summer in South End Charlotte.

Tap In is not just for the professionals, but for everyone looking to have a good time with a club. Owner Miller Safrit told Charlotte Axios, "What we want to introduce here is the opportunity for entertainment that goes with it, an opportunity for maybe someone new to golf with personalizations for our visitors."

The facility will have a social putting green and be surrounded by 10 separate bays. Either of the ten bays will offer the options to play on PGA courses and other fantasy options. Each bay will have real golf balls and can be personalized based on the skill level of the players. Golfers can even track their performance with technology tracking metrics like launch, carry, and spin rate.

The other two bays will allow golfers to play on thousands of virtual courses using a gaming headset for the VR experience.

While enjoying a game of golf, Tap In will also offer a full bar, kitchen, and your favorite bar-style bites. Enjoy items such as hot dogs, tacos, appetizers, craft beer, wine, and a full liquor menu.

Golf bays can be booked by the hour starting at $49 once the venue opens. Pricing will vary depending on day, time, and size of your group.