Work Begins on Harvest Center To Breathe New Life Into Charlotte’s Historic Brookhill Village

Construction kicked off Monday at Brookhill Village, where The Harvest Center of Charlotte will build its new headquarters. The facility plans to unite 20 groups that assist people without homes.

"We've been working on this for the past three years, but if you know anything about Brookhill Village, it's been a decade when they've been asking and crying out for services," said Colin Pinkney, CEO of Harvest Center of Charlotte, to WCCB Charlotte's CW.

As dawn broke, officials marked the start with shovels in hand. The site buzzed with activity as trucks rolled in, bringing hope to this long-waiting community.

When finished, the building will house spaces where aid groups can work side by side. Staff will join forces to lift up those who need help most.

The clock ticks toward a May opening. Ten short months stand between today's dirt and tomorrow's dream.

This build fits into bigger shifts taking shape nearby. The spot wasn't picked by chance, it's where help can do the most good.

Buses and trains stop right outside. No one will need to walk far to find the help they seek.

As walls rise from the ground, staff wait to move in. Soon they'll fill empty halls with purpose.

Like spokes in a wheel, different groups will come together under one roof. By working as one, they'll make a bigger difference than they could alone.