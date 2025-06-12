This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 12

June 12 is an extraordinary date in hip-hop and R&B that has witnessed numerous culture-shaping moments with enduring legacies in the music world. Acclaimed Canadian R&B singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez was born on this day in 1991. She shot into the limelight with the 2016 single “Figures,” which reached No. 58 on the Canadian Hot 100 chart. Her debut album, Before Love Came to Kill Us, was released in 2020 and reached No. 13 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Let's look at some more notable June 12 events in the hip-hop industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This date has seen the release of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed hip-hop and R&B albums:

1989: American hip-hop group Heavy D & the Boyz released their second album, Big Tyme, through Uptown Records. It reached No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

1990: American R&B singer Keith Sweat dropped the album I'll Give All My Love to You. This was his second album, and it peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and went to No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2007: American disc jockey and producer DJ Khaled released his second album, We the Best. It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 2 on the Top Rap Albums and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Cultural Milestones

June 12 has hosted several culture-shaping moments in hip-hop and R&B over the years:

1990: American music icon Mariah Carey released her eponymous debut album on Columbia Records. The album, which spawned the critically acclaimed single “Vision of Love,” entered the Billboard 200 at No. 80 and climbed to the top of the chart 36 weeks after its release. It stayed at No. 1 for 11 consecutive weeks and remains the singer's most extended stay at the top of the U.S. Albums chart.

2022: American R&B singer Jennifer Hudson won her first Tony Award for the musical A Strange Loop at the 75th Tony Awards, making her the 17th person to receive an Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar, and Tony award and achieve elite EGOT status.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Various controversies and tragic moments have beset the industry on this day:

2015: American rapper YG was shot in the hip three times outside a recording studio in Los Angeles, California. The Compton rapper was reportedly uncooperative when interviewed by police, refusing to disclose any information about the suspect or the person who took him to the hospital following the incident.

2023: The trial of American rapper YNW Melly began in Florida's Broward County courtroom. He was charged with the alleged murder of his friends and fellow rappers Christopher Thomas Jr. (also known as YNW Juvy) and Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser).