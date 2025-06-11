Register To Win: Fridayy
Fridayy – the voice behind some of today's biggest hits – is bringing his powerful, soul-stirring sound to Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, June 18th, and…
Fridayy - the voice behind some of today’s biggest hits - is bringing his powerful, soul-stirring sound to Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, June 18th, and we’ve got your shot to see him live and in person.
From heartfelt anthems to chart-topping collabs, Fridayy blends R&B, gospel, and hip-hop like nobody else. Whether you’ve had him on repeat or you’re just catching the wave, this show is guaranteed to move you.
🎟 Want in?
Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to this one-night-only event!
Tickets are also available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com — but, scoring them for free hits different.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the Fridayy Live in Concert Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 11th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on June 17th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by June 18th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to Fridayy Live in Concert at Ovens Auditorium on Wednesday, June 18th, 2025. Up to seven (7) prize winners will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Live Nation. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $160. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says “General Contest Rules.”