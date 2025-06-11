Michelle Williams Opens Up About 25-Year Bond with Former Destiny’s Child Bandmates at Tony Awards 2025

At the 2025 Tony Awards, Michelle Williams shared thoughts about her lasting connection with her fellow Destiny's Child bandmates, Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland. "They're my anchors and I felt so supported with them there," she told E! News.

The trio met up at the opening night of Michelle Williams' Broadway stage show, Death Becomes Her, last December. She stars as Viola Van Horn in the film. "Having them there, I felt anchored," Michelle shared in an exclusive interview with People.

"We obviously have not been touring together for years, but it took me back to the time when I'd been with them on stage. Even though they weren't on stage with me, I felt so grounded. It's giving me some fuel for the rest of my run in the show," she added.

The friends keep in touch through a group text chat. Williams lights up the chat most often, much to her own surprise, as she admitted on a separate appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It is pure, it's friendship, it's all of those things," she revealed about their relationship.

Time has strengthened their bond far past their singing days as Destiny's Child. "It means the world to me that you can look back and say over 25 years of friendship, and we've been friends longer than we were a group," she said to E! News.

When the stage role in Death Becomes Her became available, Kelly encouraged Michelle to take it. During her Hudson Show chat, the singer and actress joked that turning down the part might have put their bond at risk.