Lime Rolls Out 200 New Bikes in Charlotte

Lime has placed 200 bikes across Charlotte's streets. These new additions boost local transit choices. The bikes feature special tech that makes long rides much easier.

This marks a big step forward. Charlotte stands among just a few cities worldwide with these cutting-edge models. Tests ran in select spots through 2024, proving the bikes' worth.

"The city of Charlotte welcomes the new Lime bikes on our streets. Shared mobility providers, like Lime, play a key role in advancing Charlotte's mode choice and safety goals in Charlotte as outlined in the Strategic Mobility Plan," said Charlie Jones to WCNC.

Usage stats tell a clear story. Since 2017, riders have taken these wheels for a spin 3.7 million times. That's 780,000 different people hitting the streets. Current numbers show even more folks jumping on board in 2025.

"At Sustain Charlotte, we believe that transportation options should be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability," said Shannon Binns to WCNC. "Lime's rollout of the new Gen LimeBike in Charlotte is a powerful step toward a more inclusive and sustainable city."

These bikes put riders first. Smart design changes make cycling a breeze for everyone, from seniors to first-time riders. It's all about getting more people to swap their car keys for bike rides.