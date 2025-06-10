ContestsEvents
Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer. There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media…

Randi Moultrie
A1230515 JAMES 5yr Neutered Male 53lb. BLACK PIT BULL Please contact foster at alexjohns36@gmail.com James is an absolute sweetheart who’s ready to find his forever home! This guy has it all: • Potty trained & sleeps through the night – a perfect roommate! • Medium energy – loves to play but also enjoys chill time. • Treadmill trained – yep, he’s got his cardio covered! • Ball chaser & treat lover – training is fun and easy with him. • Knows “sit” and “wait” – smart and eager to please. • Very affectionate – famous for his warm hugs and gentle nature. •• Loves everyone he meets – a true social butterfly. • Patient, sweet, and a total people pleaser. - WAS INTRODUCED TO A CAT {WITH BOUNDARIES} AND WAS INTERESTED BUT NOT FIXATED . REALLY CHILL TAIL WAGGING -DOES WELL WITH OTHER DOGS - DOES WELL IN CAR https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230515

Meet James! This 5 year old, black pit bull is looking for a home. He’s a sweetheart, potty trained, sleeps through the night, treadmill trained, affectionate, and more. Interested? Contact: alexjohns36@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230515

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! 

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

A1236426 ROCKY 2yr. Neutered Male 55lb. BROWN and WHITE Mixed Contact the foster at, tornadothepit@gmail.com • Single dog only • Very smart, curious and learns routines quickly • Good crate and door manners! • House &amp; crate trained • Currently working on dog reactivity to other dogs - working with a professional trainer and will even get lessons to help!
Meet Rocky! This 2 year old brown and white mixed breed is looking for a home. He needs a single dog home, smart, curious, and good crate and door manners. He's house and crate trained and currently working on dog reactivity. Interested? Contact: tornadothepit@gmail.com.
CLARA BOW 7months Spayed Female 5lb. BLACK Cat Contact the foster at, igspain2@gmail.com medical waiver-Feline leukemia (feLV) + Not recommended to go in a home with FELV negative cats Very sweet feline. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status.
Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details.
A1240493 SWEET JUBILEE 2yr. Spayed Female 10lb. BLACK CAT Contact foster at terricallahan74@hotmail.com She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Likes other cats. Loves to play https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493
Hi Sweet Jubilee! This 2 year old, female black cat could be yours. She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493
A1235520 WHISKEY 2yr. Neutered Male 50lb. TAN AM PIT BULL TER Please contact foster at harris.julie35@gmail.com Medical waiver - Dog and cat friendly - non destructive - house trained - likes to have his head and belly scratched - learning well to walk on leash - His tail wags all of the time or so it seems https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1235520
Hi Whiskey! This 2 year old, neutered male pit bull/terrier is looking for a home. He is dog and cat friendly, non-destructive, house trained, loves to have his head and belly scratched, learning to walk on a leash, and is a heavy tail wagger! Interested? Contact: harris.julie35@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1235520
A1164402 GRACIE 10yr. Spayed Female 64.00 BLACK and White Pit Please contact foster at aefogarty66@yahoo.com -LOVES to walk the trails and easy on leash -has a lot of spunk for her age :)
Meet Gracie! This 10 year old, spayed female black and white pit is looking for a home. She loves to walk and easy on the leash. She also has a lot of spunk for her age! Interested? Contact: aefogarty66@yahoo.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1164402
very talkative She likes to listen to what you have to say first while getting to know her. When she trusts your voice she knows who you are and comes out for pets and cuddles. She is very responsive to auditory queues (tapping to get her to come where you want) and Temptation treats. She bonds with her chosen human and uses that person to then build confidence to explore her world more. She often calls out as she explores to make sure you are still there until she is comfortable. Needs a dog-free home She loves to talk and cuddle. Perfect litterbox skills. Not picky with food or water. No furniture scratching has been observed. I keep her food on the kitchen counter and she has never made an attempt to get up there. Her house manners are excellent. Her social skills have a flare toward the dramatic (she is initially scared and cries when meeting a new person). If you can get past the few days of teen dramatics with patience and kindness she attaches to you like velcro and uses you as her emotional support person. Absolutely, completely worth it. She will make you laugh with her funny vocalizations (worst hide and seek player ever since she responds to you whenever you call out). She will melt your heart when she greets you wanting cuddles. She will show loyalty like no one else when she wants only you. No dogs please
Hi Sylvester! This 4 year old, black and white cat is looking for a home. She's talkative, cuddles, bonds with humans, needs dog free home, talks and cuddles, no furniture scratching, and very loyal! Interested? Contact: mamawolfof5@gmail.com
Ocean is in need of a home that already loves his name! Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241514 OR contact: kerryu@animalmedical.net
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
