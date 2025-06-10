Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.
There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and the surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don't shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.
Each week, we'll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend!
Meet Rocky! This 2 year old brown and white mixed breed is looking for a home. He needs a single dog home, smart, curious, and good crate and door manners. He's house and crate trained and currently working on dog reactivity. Interested? Contact: tornadothepit@gmail.com. Meet Clara Bow! This 7 month old, black kitten is looking for a home. She has Feline leukemia (feLV) and not recommended to be around other negative cats. Requiring an in-person signable for a medical waiver regarding her FELV (Feline Leukemia Virus Positive) status. Interested? Contact: igspain2@gmail.com for more details. Hi Sweet Jubilee! This 2 year old, female black cat could be yours. She enjoys going outside safely to watch squirrels and birds. Interested? Contact: terricallahan74@hotmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1240493 Hi Whiskey! This 2 year old, neutered male pit bull/terrier is looking for a home. He is dog and cat friendly, non-destructive, house trained, loves to have his head and belly scratched, learning to walk on a leash, and is a heavy tail wagger! Interested? Contact: harris.julie35@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1235520 Meet Gracie! This 10 year old, spayed female black and white pit is looking for a home. She loves to walk and easy on the leash. She also has a lot of spunk for her age! Interested? Contact: aefogarty66@yahoo.com or visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1164402 Hi Sylvester! This 4 year old, black and white cat is looking for a home. She's talkative, cuddles, bonds with humans, needs dog free home, talks and cuddles, no furniture scratching, and very loyal! Interested? Contact: mamawolfof5@gmail.com Meet James! This 5 year old, black pit bull is looking for a home. He's a sweetheart, potty trained, sleeps through the night, treadmill trained, affectionate, and more. Interested? Contact: alexjohns36@gmail.com OR visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1230515 Ocean is in need of a home that already loves his name! Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1241514 OR contact: kerryu@animalmedical.net