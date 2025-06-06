T-Pain Kicks Off National TP20 Tour, Hints at Possible End to Music Career

Hip-hop star T-Pain just revealed plans for a massive US tour kicking off June 14. While sharing details about this 20-year milestone tour, he got fans wondering about whether this could be his last time hitting the road.

On his Instagram, he posted a 43-second clip of his life's biggest moments, including his time on The Masked Singer and when he won two Grammys. "If I learned one thing in the last 20 years, it's that music doesn't live on charts. It lives in people. And this isn't a tour, it's a thank you to everyone that was there in 2005 and to everyone who's just catching the wave," he wrote in his caption announcing the TP20 Tour at the same time.

With over 20 years of chart-topping hits, T-Pain has sold over 50 million singles and landed 10 No.1 songs. His TP20 Tour will roll through cities across America until October 28, with scheduled performances in legendary venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's breathtaking Red Rocks during the stops.

The set lineup looks great as well. EARTHGANG opens most shows, and the Ying Yang Twins and Waka Flocka Flame will jump in for guest appearances. Outside of music, the Grammy-winning rapper has been showing his creativity on Twitch to his 1 million followers.

He also recently launched the Global Gaming League, which the Men's Journal describes as "the world's first of its kind multi-title gaming entertainment league set to revolutionize the industry, composed of high-profile celebrity team owners."

T-pain's influence on music runs deep. His signature auto-tune style changed everything, inspiring countless artists after him. His collaborations with stars like Kanye West, Chris Brown, and Lil Wayne also helped shape hip-hop's sound in the mid-2000s.

These days, the rapper balances making music with gaming projects while guiding new artists at Nappy Boy Entertainment. Want to see him live before he retires? Tickets for the TP20 Tour went on sale on Friday, June 6.

His first stop? Wisconsin Fest in Milwaukee on June 13 and 14. This two-day event brings together artists, including Pusha T and Keyshia Cole, to celebrate musical impact.