Local Community Baby Shower in South Carolina for Expectant Mothers

Randi Moultrie

Goose Creek, South Carolina, will be hosting the largest community baby shower for parents in need. This weekend, new parents in the area can help get some of the basic necessities for their new infants. The goal is to help remove the burden from expectant and new mothers' shoulders.

ABC News 4 in Charleston reports the event is being held by Healing Hurts Ministries and Molina Healthcare of South Carolina. There will be free baby wipes, clothes, diapers, and more. Guests will also have the chance to win a free car seat, stroller, or crib to take home.

The National Diaper Bank's Diaper Check reports that one in two families cannot afford enough diapers for their children. Reports also state that some families skip meals in order to provide diapers for their children.

Community agencies will also be in attendance to assist parents with postpartum information and help with Medicaid applications and renewals if needed.

The Community Baby Shower will take place in Goose Creek, South Carolina, at New Life Christian Fellowship on June 7th from 10am - Noon. Click here for more details.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
