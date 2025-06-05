Things To Do This Weekend: June 6 – June 8

Charlotte's weekend is packed with food, fun, and unforgettable performances. With comedy, concerts, and baseball rounding out the lineup, there's no shortage of summer energy across the city.

Taste of Charlotte

Taste of Charlotte When: Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, June 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: 101 N. Tryon St., Charlotte

101 N. Tryon St., Charlotte Cost: Free admission; food and beverages available for purchase

Taste of Charlotte is the city's largest food festival, offering three days of delicious bites, live entertainment, and family fun in Uptown on Tryon Street. Admission is free, and festival coins can be purchased to sample food, drinks, and kids' activities. With over 100 area restaurants and vendors, interactive experiences, and multiple performance stages, Taste of Charlotte showcases the best the city has to offer in a vibrant, all-ages setting.

Party Animals at Bank of America Stadium

Party Animals vs. Savannah Bananas "Banana Ball World Tour" When: Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $35

The Party Animals are the high-energy, show-stopping rivals of the Savannah Bananas in the Banana Ball Championship League. Founded in 2020, this Savannah-based team is known for its flashy pink and black uniforms, charismatic antics, and viral dance routines. While they bring the party to every game, the competition is real, and the Party Animals play to win under Banana Ball's fast-paced, fan-first rules.

Barenaked Ladies: "Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025"

Live Music with Barenaked Ladies "Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025" When: Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 7 p.m. Where: Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte

Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, 1000 NC Music Factory Blvd., Charlotte Cost: Tickets start at $40.50

Barenaked Ladies bring their signature wit and energetic live show to the stage with the "Last Summer On Earth Tour 2025." Known for catchy hits such as "One Week" and "If I Had $1,000,000," the band delivers a fun, nostalgic experience for fans old and new. The outdoor concert will go ahead rain or shine at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre, and all tickets are subject to applicable fees.

Other Events

This weekend in Charlotte offers something for every kind of fan. Enjoy a full homestand of baseball downtown, catch legendary tunes at an outdoor concert, or laugh out loud with a high-energy comedy set. The city has you covered whether you're after home runs, harmonies, or humor: