Register To Win: Summer Fest Field Party – Dukes and Boots Edition
Sponsored By – Shine Time Rock Hill, Charlotte, and all surrounding areas – get ready. Saturday June 22nd, the Summer Field Fest Party is bringing the heat with that Dukes…
Sponsored By - Shine Time
Rock Hill, Charlotte, and all surrounding areas - get ready. Saturday June 22nd, the Summer Field Fest Party is bringing the heat with that Dukes and Boots energy we all love.
We’re blessing winners with tickets to the outdoor event of the summer. 803 Fresh will be live on stage performing his Southern anthem Boots on the Ground, with performances by King Kendrick, Mr. Stuff, and Gene Irvin keeping the crowd on their feet.
And if you have some moves, don’t miss the Steppas Cash Prize Competition. Bring your best two-step or line dance and you just might leave with cash in hand.
Bring your lawn chairs, your tents, your coolers, and your crew. The music will be bumpin, the vibes will be right, and the memories? Unforgettable.
Enter now for your chance to win!
Whether you're showing out or just chillin in the shade, this is how summer starts in the Carolinas.
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the Dukes and Boots Summer Field Fest Party Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on June 4th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on June 19th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com or www.power98fm.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking each station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The stations will randomly select winners by June 19th, 2025, and upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Dukes and Boots Summer Field Fest Party at 3746 Neely Store Road, Rock Hill, South Carolina on Saturday, June 22nd, 2025. Up to fifteen (15) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of The Rock Hill Summerfest Field Party team. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $70.00. Otherwise, the respective station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of each station's website and clicking the link that says General Contest Rules.