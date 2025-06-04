Register To Win: Summer Fest Field Party – Dukes and Boots Edition

Sponsored By - Shine Time

Rock Hill, Charlotte, and all surrounding areas - get ready. Saturday June 22nd, the Summer Field Fest Party is bringing the heat with that Dukes and Boots energy we all love.

We’re blessing winners with tickets to the outdoor event of the summer. 803 Fresh will be live on stage performing his Southern anthem Boots on the Ground, with performances by King Kendrick, Mr. Stuff, and Gene Irvin keeping the crowd on their feet.

And if you have some moves, don’t miss the Steppas Cash Prize Competition. Bring your best two-step or line dance and you just might leave with cash in hand.

Bring your lawn chairs, your tents, your coolers, and your crew. The music will be bumpin, the vibes will be right, and the memories? Unforgettable.

Enter now for your chance to win!

Whether you're showing out or just chillin in the shade, this is how summer starts in the Carolinas.

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.