Charlotte’s Biggest Food Festival Makes Its Way Back to Uptown With 30 Restaurants

Uptown's streets will buzz with smells and tastes when the Taste of Charlotte returns June 6-8. Visitors can sample dishes from morning until night: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with Sunday wrapping up at 6 p.m.

Want to taste? Buy coins at stands or through your phone. Most bites cost two to four coins, with options for every budget.

Fresh faces "5th Sin Woodfired Grill" and "MOA Korean BBQ" join old standbys like "Ruth's Chris Steakhouse" and "Sabor Latin Street Grill." The mix spans the globe, from "Enat's" Ethiopian spices to "Mama's" Caribbean kick.

Music will pour from three spots around the grounds. Between bites, check out local artists and makers selling their work in the market area.

Craving Asian? Stop by "Hawkers Street Food" or "Saki Yakitori." Smoke fans can pick between "The Smoke Pit" and "City Barbeque." If pasta's your thing, swing by "Enrico's Pizzeria" or grab quick bites at "Piada Street Food."

Little ones will find fun stuff to do each day. Best part? Walking in won't cost a dime.

The full list adds "800 Degrees," "Aroma Indian Cuisine," "Barley and Burger," "Biryani Pot," "Cocoa's Jamaican Jerk," "Cuzzo's Cuisine," "Mr3's Crabpot," "Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs," "Ruby Sunshine," "STK Charlotte," "Taco Boy," "Tacos Don Coyotl," "The Imperial Treasure," "VooDoo Wing Company," and "Wheelz Pizza."