This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 3

June 3 is a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen numerous memorable moments that continue to inspire fans. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, who was born in 1978. His critically acclaimed second album, The Phoenix, released in 2006, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It spawned his highest-charting single, "S.E.X.," which reached No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.