This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 3
June 3 is a memorable date in hip-hop and R&B for many reasons. This day has seen numerous memorable moments that continue to inspire fans. One industry figure whose birthday falls on this date is the American R&B singer Lyfe Jennings, who was born in 1978. His critically acclaimed second album, The Phoenix, released in 2006, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It spawned his highest-charting single, "S.E.X.," which reached No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 3 saw the release of several successful hip-hop and R&B albums:
- 1997: American hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan released their sophomore album, Wu-Tang Forever. The record was met with widespread acclaim, debuting atop the Billboard 200 and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. It also became the first hip-hop album to top the U.K. Albums chart, achieving the feat less than two weeks after its release.
- 2014: American rapper 50 Cent dropped his fifth album, Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire to Win. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2016: American hip-hop supergroup TGOD Mafia, comprised of rappers Wiz Khalifa and Juicy J and producer TM88, released their debut album, Rude Awakening. It peaked at No. 26 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
- 2020: American hip-hop duo Run the Jewels, consisting of rapper Killer Mike and producer El-P, released their fourth album, RTJ4. Widely regarded as their best work to date, it debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.
Cultural Milestones
June 3 has been the backdrop for memorable cultural moments in hip-hop and R&B:
- 2019: Forbes declared rap mogul Jay-Z a billionaire, making him the first hip-hop artist to attain that status. Most of his fortune comes from his stakes in Armand de Brignac champagne and a Norwegian-American streaming service.
- 2023: American rapper and singer Lauryn Hill hosted a surprise Fugees reunion when she brought out her bandmates Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel to perform with her at the Roots Picnic. The legendary 90s hip-hop trio had only performed together once before in 16 years.
Industry Changes and Challenges
This day has also witnessed various tragic moments in the industry:
- 2011: New Orleans R&B singer Benny Spellman died from respiratory failure at the age of 79. He is best remembered for hits such as "Lipstick Traces" and "Fortune Teller." The former reached No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the latter spawned covers by legendary rock bands such as The Who and The Rolling Stones.
- 2024: American rapper Brother Marquis died of a heart attack at the age of 58. He is remembered as a member of the hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, which pioneered the Miami bass sound.
June 3 is not just any ordinary day in hip-hop and R&B. This day hosted the release of several charting records that still captivate new generations of fans, but also evokes sadness for many fans as the industry lost two of its leading lights.