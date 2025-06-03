Mariah Carey Celebrates 20 Years of ‘The Emancipation of Mimi’ with 45-Track Box Set

Mariah Carey just dropped a massive 45-track anniversary edition of her chart-topping album, The Emancipation of Mimi. The set was released on May 30 this year, twenty years after the record became a hit and sold over 15 million copies globally.

"I'm really happy to celebrate 'Mimi's Emancipation' with this special anniversary re-release," Carey said in a statement, as reported by Billboard. "While working on this edition, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life."

This new version includes some hidden gems, including "When I Feel It," a track that was omitted from the original 2005 release due to sample clearance issues. You'll also hear new remixes from Solange, Kaytranada, Scott Storch, and David Morales.

In 2005, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, won three GRAMMY Awards, and sold 404,000 copies within its first week of release. The record's smash hit "We Belong Together" held the top spot on the Hot 100 chart for a whopping 14 weeks. Billboard later named it the Song of the Decade.

There are two ways to buy the 2025 edition album: as a double LP or a 40-track streaming version. If you purchase the vinyl set, you'll also receive a 28-page photo book included with it. Inside, you'll find Carey's personal notes about the album's creation.

Want to hear stories about the album straight from the star? Free your schedule for June 2 at 5 p.m. ET. You can tune in and hear the legendary vocalist share her stories during a special event at Mariah Carey's Spotify listening party.

After rounding up 24 shows in her Las Vegas residency, The Celebration of Mimi, she's taking her music worldwide. Carey is going on an international tour with stages across England, Brazil, Japan, Thailand, and the Philippines this October and November. You can find more information about her upcoming shows and purchase tickets on her tour page.

The original release of The Emancipation of Mimi earned a total of ten Grammy nominations in 2006 and 2007, and won three categories, including Best Contemporary R&B Album and Best R&B Song.