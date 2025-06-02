Charlotte Black Chamber Opens First Innovation Hub for Business Growth on West Side

On Wilkinson Boulevard, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce turned a vacant building into the city's first hub for Black business growth. The site sits at 2601 Wilkinson Blvd.

Inside the 18,000-square-foot building, workers will set up shared offices, meeting halls, and tech spaces. "Think of it as a one-stop shop for professionals and small businesses," Cathay Dawkins told the Charlotte Observer.

With a $30,000 down payment securing the site, the Chamber started a push to raise $3.7 million for fixes. The structure stood unused for three years until this purchase.

Plans show a mix of useful spaces. A food court will sit next to work areas and a plant nursery. Outside, trucks can park to sell food in a plaza, while inside there's room for shops and storage.

The idea came after visits to similar spots in three major cities. The team selected this spot for its prime location, offering easy access to I-77, air travel, and city center activities.

"As things in the community get taken away, like federal funding and grants, we want to be a safe space," Dawkins said. "I wanted to create a safe space for business owners and professionals to come and get elevated."

Jeremy Johnson, who guides the Chamber, sees big wins ahead. "It's definitely needed and I can see it being a great resource and support system for those looking to thrive in the business community," he said.

Train tracks near the site tell an old story. They were once linked to Dawkins' roots in South Carolina, while providing employment opportunities to Black residents as Charlotte expanded.

Work should wrap up in six months to a year. About half the space will host events and work with big companies.