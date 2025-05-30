Six Flags Slashes Over 10% of Full-Time Jobs, Hits Carowinds Workers

The theme park giant Six Flags cut a tenth of its staff across its locations. The cuts struck Carowinds for the second time this year.

"This decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of our evolving business needs," said Kristin Fitzgerald, Six Flags' East Regional Director of Public Relations, to The Charlotte Observer.

As the park starts its 52nd year, workers at the sprawling 400-acre site faced tough choices. Many got offers to switch to part-time or seasonal work. Those who turned down these spots received exit packages with added support.

The staff cuts came after Six Flags joined with Cedar Fair in an $8 billion deal. They now run operations from a spot near Charlotte, just minutes from the park gates.

The CEO Richard Zimmerman saw signs that fewer guests might visit due to tight budgets. His team cut costs by removing top office jobs.

By next year's end, these changes should add $60 million in savings on top of what they first planned, as stated in their May 8 financial report.

Yet amid the cuts, Carowinds pushed ahead with new fun spots. The water park added a grown-ups section with drinks at the pool. Plus, kids got two fresh rides in the Snoopy zone.

Split between two states, the park sits in both Charlotte and Fort Mill. The staff changes should be finished by the end of June.