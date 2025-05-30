Register To Win: Dukes & Boots

For the “Dukes & Boots Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on May 30th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on July 17th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking the station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on July 18th, 2025, and upon verification, each winner will receive two (2) tickets to Dukes & Boots at Route 29 Pavilion on Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Route 29 Pavilion. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $30. Otherwise, the station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of the station’s website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."