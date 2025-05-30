Register To Win: Dukes & Boots
🎤 DUKES & BOOTS is back and it’s goin’ all the way up!Join us Saturday, July 19th at Route 29 Pavilion for a night of Southern soul, bass, and boots-on-the-ground…
🎶 Featuring live performances from:
Mike Clark Jr, Miss Jody, Fly Jane, Trey Colvin, Grand Bandz, Rissa Reign, The 4K Steppaz – and many more surprise guests you don’t wanna miss!
💃 Line dancing. 🎵 Good music. 🥵 Real heat.
It’s the Southern soul & stepping experience of the summer!
📍 Route 29 Pavilion
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Dukes & Boots Ticket Giveaway” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM on May 30th, 2025, and 11:59 PM on July 17th, 2025, by visiting the respective station websites and completing the online entry form at www.V1019.com. Limit one entry per person per day. Additional entries may be awarded for liking the station on Twitter, Facebook, and/or Instagram. The station will randomly select winners on July 18th, 2025, and upon verification, each winner will receive two (2) tickets to Dukes & Boots at Route 29 Pavilion on Saturday, July 19th, 2025. Up to one (1) prize winner will be selected as described. Prize is provided courtesy of Route 29 Pavilion. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize is $30. Otherwise, the station’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by navigating to the bottom of the station’s website and clicking the link that says "General Contest Rules."