Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: May 30-June 1

This weekend, Charlotte, North Carolina, is packed with big-name comedy acts, live music, and outdoor fun. Whether you're in the mood for stand-up laughs, a riverside concert, or a major country show, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate the season.

Steve Byrne at The Comedy Zone

The Comedy Zone Charlotte, 900 NC Music Factory Blvd., Building 3, Charlotte Cost: $29 to $41.50

Stand-up comedy veteran Steve Byrne has built a career filled with milestones, from his multiple comedy specials to starring in his sitcom "Sullivan & Son" on TBS. His latest production, "The Last Late Night," an homage to Johnny Carson, is now streaming on Amazon Prime. Byrne also wrote and directed the indie film "The Opening Act," based on his early stand-up years. He's constantly evolving and currently preparing to direct a new film about sports history and working toward his seventh stand-up special.

River Jam Concert Series

U.S. National Whitewater Center, 5000 Whitewater Center Parkway, Charlotte Cost: Free admission

The River Jam Concert Series at the Whitewater Center is a popular summer event that blends outdoor adventure with live music every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from May through September. Set along the Catawba River on a 1,300-acre campus with the world's largest artificial whitewater river, it's the perfect spot for thrill-seekers and music lovers alike. Arrive early to enjoy activities such as rafting, rock climbing, or zip-lining (additional fees apply), then relax with food, drinks, and live music. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and catch The Pinkerton Raid performing on May 30 and Abby Bryant & The Echoes on Saturday, May 31, for an unforgettable evening outdoors.

Keith Urban

PNC Music Pavilion, 707 Pavilion Blvd., Charlotte Cost: Check the official website or authorized sellers for up-to-date pricing

Keith Urban is set to perform at PNC Music Pavilion, an outdoor venue where portions of the reserved seating are undercover. The concert will take place rain or shine, and children under two are admitted free if they do not occupy a seat. Please note that outside lawn chairs are not permitted. All dates, acts, and ticket prices are subject to change without notice, and applicable service fees apply at all points of sale.

