Smokey Robinson Fights Back with $500M Lawsuit

Things just got a whole lot messier for music legend Smokey Robinson.

After four former employees accused the singer of sexual assault, Robinson and his wife Frances are hitting back—hard. They’ve filed a $500 million lawsuit, saying the women and their lawyers lied to the public in a "media circus" of a press conference according to a report from PEOPLE.

Filed on May 28, the cross-complaint claims the accusations were not only false but also intentionally harmful. The Robinsons say the women are out for money and trying to destroy their reputation.

“The statements were false, and Plaintiffs knew them to be false,”

— Robinson’s cross-complaint

At the center of the drama is a May 6 press conference, where the women’s attorney, John Harris, called Robinson a “serial and sick rapist.” The accusers, wearing masks and sunglasses to hide their identities, claim Robinson sexually assaulted them—some over many years.

Robinson’s legal team didn’t hold back in their response.

“Because of Plaintiffs’ slanderous statements, the Robinsons had no choice but to seek legal relief,”

— Robinson’s cross-complaint

The Robinsons insist they treated the women like “extended family,” even sharing holidays and vacations together. They say the women tried to extort $100 million from them and only filed the original lawsuit when their demand was refused.

“The depths of the Plaintiffs' avarice and greed knows no bounds,”

— Robinson’s cross-complaint

But the women’s lawyers say this countersuit is just smoke and mirrors.

“It is a baseless and vindictive legal maneuver designed to re-victimize… and discourage others from coming forward,” said Attorneys John Harris & Herbert Hayden

They reportedly plan to file an anti-SLAPP motion, a legal move to strike lawsuits meant to silence free speech.

“Jane Does 1–4 exercised their fundamental constitutional right to seek redress through the courts… This cross-complaint will not stand.”

— Harris & Hayden

The original lawsuit, also filed on May 6, accuses Robinson of multiple assaults—including using force, physical barriers, and threats—and claims his wife knew about it but didn’t stop it.

Each woman’s story is different, but all claim long-term abuse and say they were too scared to come forward until now.

Robinson, who has denied the allegations, says he’s been “appalled” and believes the lawsuit and press coverage have damaged his and his wife’s lives—and their finances.