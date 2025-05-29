CATS Rolls Out Free Week Trial of On-Demand Transit in North Mecklenburg

Starting July 7, CATS will swap its fixed routes in North Mecklenburg for CATS Micro, a flexible transit option. The switch affects the Village Rider and Davidson Shuttle lines.

This marks the first step in a bigger shift. Nineteen zones will soon offer this service. To smooth the change, riders can test it for free from June 1-7.

Want a ride? Just pay standard bus fare. Residents in Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson can book trips through the CATS-Pass app within set areas.

Most pickups take under 30 minutes. The app makes trip planning quick: input where you are and where you want to go. When your trip fits the zones and times, CATS Micro pops up as a choice.

Getting started takes just a few steps:

Get the CATS-Pass app.

Hit "Plan."

Type your trip info.

Book if your route works.

As the biggest transit network between D.C. and Atlanta, CATS runs it all: buses, trains, streetcars, group vans, and special transport for those who need extra help.