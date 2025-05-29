ContestsEvents
CATS Rolls Out Free Week Trial of On-Demand Transit in North Mecklenburg

Starting July 7, CATS will swap its fixed routes in North Mecklenburg for CATS Micro, a flexible transit option. The switch affects the Village Rider and Davidson Shuttle lines. This marks…

Jim Mayhew

Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

Starting July 7, CATS will swap its fixed routes in North Mecklenburg for CATS Micro, a flexible transit option. The switch affects the Village Rider and Davidson Shuttle lines.

This marks the first step in a bigger shift. Nineteen zones will soon offer this service. To smooth the change, riders can test it for free from June 1-7.

Want a ride? Just pay standard bus fare. Residents in Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson can book trips through the CATS-Pass app within set areas.

Most pickups take under 30 minutes. The app makes trip planning quick: input where you are and where you want to go. When your trip fits the zones and times, CATS Micro pops up as a choice.

Getting started takes just a few steps:

  • Get the CATS-Pass app.
  • Hit "Plan."
  • Type your trip info.
  • Book if your route works.

As the biggest transit network between D.C. and Atlanta, CATS runs it all: buses, trains, streetcars, group vans, and special transport for those who need extra help.

Stuck? Call 704-336-7433. Staff stand ready to walk you through the new system.

Charlotte
Jim MayhewWriter
