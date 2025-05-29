CATS Rolls Out Free Week Trial of On-Demand Transit in North Mecklenburg
Starting July 7, CATS will swap its fixed routes in North Mecklenburg for CATS Micro, a flexible transit option. The switch affects the Village Rider and Davidson Shuttle lines.
This marks the first step in a bigger shift. Nineteen zones will soon offer this service. To smooth the change, riders can test it for free from June 1-7.
Want a ride? Just pay standard bus fare. Residents in Huntersville, Cornelius, and Davidson can book trips through the CATS-Pass app within set areas.
Most pickups take under 30 minutes. The app makes trip planning quick: input where you are and where you want to go. When your trip fits the zones and times, CATS Micro pops up as a choice.
Getting started takes just a few steps:
- Get the CATS-Pass app.
- Hit "Plan."
- Type your trip info.
- Book if your route works.
As the biggest transit network between D.C. and Atlanta, CATS runs it all: buses, trains, streetcars, group vans, and special transport for those who need extra help.
Stuck? Call 704-336-7433. Staff stand ready to walk you through the new system.