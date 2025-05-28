UNC Charlotte Kicks Off Southeast’s First Sports Analytics Degree Program

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JANUARY 6: Fans celebrate after the Charlotte 49ers defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls at Dale F. Halton Arena on January 6, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Starting this fall, UNC Charlotte breaks new ground. The school launches a Bachelor of Science in sports analytics, a first for the Southeast region.

"Charlotte's will be the only one focused on human performance," said Abbey Thomas to WBTV. Just four other schools nationwide run similar programs: Rice, Akron, Syracuse, and California Baptist.

The new degree combines the School of Data Science with the College of Health and Human Services. Students will master coding and AI skills while putting their knowledge to work with college athletes. Short practice sessions turn into data points. Game stats become winning strategies.

Two field leaders will guide the program. Abbey Thomas brings expertise from Applied Physiology, Health, and Clinical Sciences. John Tobias joins as both a sports analytics teacher and ESPN's senior analytical expert.

The campus turns into a living lab. Students work directly with 19 college teams, tracking stats and studying plays. Local pro teams add real-world training chances.

Data drives decisions for both Panthers and Charlotte FC. Since 2018, owner David Tepper has pushed number-crunching into every part of both teams' planning.

After graduation, students can pick many paths. Some might crunch stats for pro teams. Others could mix tech with training methods. The sports world needs sharp minds who understand both games and data.